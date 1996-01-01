Thread: 25 impact freshmen for the 20-21 season-- Jalen getting some love

-
25 impact freshmen for the 20-21 season-- Jalen getting some love
25 impact freshmen for the 20-21 season
"Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga: A big lead guard with great size at 6-5, Suggs should fit in seamlessly on the perimeter alongside both Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert. His decision to attend college in Spokane is one of the many reasons why many expect Gonzaga to again be one of the top teams in the country next season."
https://collegehoopstoday.com/index....-20-21-season/
As a top 5 kid, one would expect so.
