A nice write-up on a former Zag from the Spokesman Review:
You can read the entire article here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...on-takes-over/Former Mead, Gonzaga Star Jazmine Redmon Takes Over at University
By Dave Nichols
As a player, Jazmine Redmon is part of the rich history of Greater Spokane League girls basketball. Now, she’ll try to author a new legacy in a different role.
Redmon, the former Mead, Gonzaga University and international professional star point guard, was recently hired as girls basketball coach at University High School, her first head coaching gig.
Congrats Jazzy. Good Luck on the next step of your journey.
ZagDad