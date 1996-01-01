Former Mead, Gonzaga Star Jazmine Redmon Takes Over at University

By Dave Nichols(509) 459-5441As a player, Jazmine Redmon is part of the rich history of Greater Spokane League girls basketball. Now, she’ll try to author a new legacy in a different role.Redmon, the former Mead, Gonzaga University and international professional star point guard, was recently hired as girls basketball coach at University High School, her first head coaching gig.