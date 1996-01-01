Which Gonzaga player is about to become a national star?Drew Timme. Gonzaga lost a first-team All-American when Filip Petrusev opted to play professionally rather than return to school for his junior season, but his departure opens the door for Timme to break out. The 6-10 big man averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 20.5 minutes last season as a freshman while shooting an astronomical 62.1 percent from the field. Expect Timmes numbers to spike as a sophomore as he becomes a featured interior presence on each and every possession.