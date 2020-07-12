-
NET RANKINGS drops three criteria for the 20-21 Season Net Rank and Going Forward
The Net Rankings, which used to appear in Nov of each basketball season, used five criteria:
Team Value Index
Net Efficiency
Winning Percentage
Adjusted Winning Percentage
Scoring Margin
The New Net Rankings, which will henceforth be announced in December of each season (not the virus, but a greater sampling size is the key factor in this decision) will only use the first two of the previous five criteria:
Team Value Index
Net Efficiency
I am sure there are many possible interpretations that can be made of this change. The one interpretation I think I would make in terms of GU is the continued, or greater importance of the WCC continued rise in overall basketball Conference ranking, the importance that St. Marys, BYU and hopefully another team will make top 25 ranking periodically, and the importance of a pre-Conference schedule against strong opponents as a whole (perhaps not so many cupcakes?).
