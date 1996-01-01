-
Season ticket holder update
This is an update season ticket holders received today. Among other things the update notes GU is operating under the assumption fan attendance at home games will not be allowed or limited. My thinking is those of you who are not season ticket holders will find this of interest regardless:
Thank you for bearing with us as we navigate these uncertain times while planning for the upcoming mens basketball season. We continue to be uplifted by the amazing support and understanding weve received from the Zag community and its because of you that we are optimistic about what the future holds. Thank you from all of us at Gonzaga Athletics.
As you may have heard, the NCAA has approved a tentative start date of November 25th for the 2020-21 basketball season. Although this is an encouraging step, given the current local and state restrictions, we are operating under the assumption that fan attendance at home games will not be allowed or limited at best this year. We are beyond disappointed that this is the reality were currently facing, but we will continue to adapt to the situation with the ultimate goal of getting fans back to the Kennel once it is safe to do so.
What does this mean for you as a season ticket holder? It means that we wont be renewing season tickets as we normally would for the 2020-21 season. Even though we dont foresee being able to pack the Kennel this year, we are still relying on you to continue your support as one of our most loyal fans through the ZAGS UNITED campaign. All season ticket holders that make a contribution will retain the opportunity to renew season tickets in the future regardless of their giving level.
Like all athletic departments, Gonzaga is facing significant financial challenges due to the pandemic. With lost revenue from the cancelation of the NCAA tournament last year and the possibility of not playing in front of fans this season, we are facing losses that not only negatively impact our basketball program, but each of our 18 varsity sports and 330+ student athletes. We have implemented many cost-saving measures in an effort to alleviate the financial strain, however, we are relying on the continued generosity of our Zag community to ensure we remain competitive on a national level. Now more than ever, we need your support.
In the coming weeks, you will receive more information in the mail about ZAGS UNITED. While we hope that you are able to financially support our department at the same level you provided last season, we welcome your contribution at the amount that is meaningful and makes sense for you and your family. Below weve outlined the ZAGS UNITED giving opportunities, which come with special benefits and recognition.
Contribute your mens basketball seat-related contribution or more to be prioritized in ticket opportunities for this season on a game by game basis (should fans be allowed to attend) and receive exclusive digital content and invitations to digital events this season.
Contribute whatever you can to stay engaged and receive access to exclusive digital content throughout the year.
Furthermore, thanks to the generosity of longtime benefactors who will be matching your support, season ticket holders will receive double Priority Points for ZAGS UNITED contributions.
We know the current health crisis has had a significant impact on so many in our community and recognize its a tough time to be asking for financial contributions. However, we are steadfast in our belief that the Gonzaga community is driven by a passion and generosity of spirit that is unrivaled in the nation.
Please keep an eye out in the mail for your opportunities to be involved in ZAGS UNITED as a season ticket holder and thank you in advance for your thoughtful consideration. Should you have any questions please dont hesitate to contact the ticket office at 509-313-6000 or tickets@gonzaga.edu.
Thank you again for being a part of the greatest fan base in the nation. GO ZAGS!
