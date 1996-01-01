Thread: Gonzaga #1 with Blue Ribbon Yearbook

Blue Ribbon Announces Preseason Top 25
Gonzaga, Villanova, Baylor, Virginia, and Tennessee are the top five teams in Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's Preseason Top 25, which we're releasing today.
Like you, we were happy to see the NCAA announce an official Nov. 25 start date for basketball. Be ready for the season by ordering your copy of Blue Ribbon's 40th-anniversary edition here:
https://blueribbonyearbook.com/?_ke=...ogIkpMNDhMeSJ9
BLUE RIBBON COLLEGE BASKETBALL YEARBOOK
PRESEASON TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Villanova
3. Baylor
4. Virginia
5. Tennessee
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Iowa
9. Duke
10. Texas Tech
11. Illinois
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. Alabama
15. Creighton
16. UCLA
17. North Carolina
18. Florida State
19. Michigan State
20. West Virginia
21. Ohio State
22. Richmond
23. Texas
24. Arizona State
25. Houston