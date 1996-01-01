Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga #1 with Blue Ribbon Yearbook

    Blue Ribbon Announces Preseason Top 25
    Gonzaga, Villanova, Baylor, Virginia, and Tennessee are the top five teams in Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's Preseason Top 25, which we're releasing today.
    Like you, we were happy to see the NCAA announce an official Nov. 25 start date for basketball. Be ready for the season by ordering your copy of Blue Ribbon's 40th-anniversary edition here:

    BLUE RIBBON COLLEGE BASKETBALL YEARBOOK
    PRESEASON TOP 25
    1. Gonzaga
    2. Villanova
    3. Baylor
    4. Virginia
    5. Tennessee
    6. Kansas
    7. Wisconsin
    8. Iowa
    9. Duke
    10. Texas Tech
    11. Illinois
    12. Oregon
    13. Kentucky
    14. Alabama
    15. Creighton
    16. UCLA
    17. North Carolina
    18. Florida State
    19. Michigan State
    20. West Virginia
    21. Ohio State
    22. Richmond
    23. Texas
    24. Arizona State
    25. Houston
    I get their yearbook every season. Well worth the price. Tons of info.
