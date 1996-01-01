-
Great Tommy Lloyd Interview - World of Basketball podcast
I dont see this posted yet but my apologies if Im missing it. Hope this link works. Fran Fraschilla has a podcast that focuses on international basketball and has our international savant recruiter tommy Lloyd as a guest. It has great insight into how some of our favorite zags were recruited.
Ps. There is an earlier episode with Kevin Pangos and Kelly Olynyk where they talk about GU and Canadian b-ball.
Listen to Tommy Lloyd - Gonzaga Bulldogs Assistant Coach from World of Basketball with Fran Fraschilla on Apple Podcasts. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcas...=1000491525833
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules