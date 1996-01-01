Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: So the number of games has been reduced from 31 to 27, so....

    Kiddwell
    Feb 2007
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Smile So the number of games has been reduced from 31 to 27, so....

    ...if the Zags play the "regular season's" full 27 games, how many will they need to have another 30-win season? Okay, here's my shaky math:

    27 Regular Season Games
    2 WCC Tournament Games
    3 NCAA Tournament Games
    ---
    32 Total Games

    If we play a fourth NCAA game, that is, an Elite 8 game, that's 33. If we play the Final Four, that's 34. If we play the National Title Game, that's 35. Do we make the "Magic-30?" I wonder.



    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    MDABE80
    Feb 2007
    I think that every team will get the same. This is good. Well have a good season. I’ve not been to campus since August. Anyone know if practices have begun??
