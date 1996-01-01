Gonzaga Once Again Ranked among Top 100 National Universities by U.S. News and World Report

Top 5% for Best Undergraduate Teaching; Top 12% for Graduation and Retention; Engineering, Undergraduate Business among Nations BestSPOKANE, Wash.  Gonzaga University is ranked in the top 21%  at 80th  in the National University category by U.S. News and World Report in its 2021 annual rankings released today. In addition, Gonzaga is ranked 18th in the category for best undergraduate teaching, placing it in the top 5%.