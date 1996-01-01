-
Start Date to be announced Sept 16th?
Basketball anyone?
Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
26m
Sources: Several conference executives have informed programs in their respective leagues that they should plan on playing up to EIGHT non-conference games following the NCAA's expected start date announcement next week.
Matt Norlander
@MattNorlander
Choops scheduling nugget: Sources tell
@CBSSports
that Nov. 23 recently emerged as a desired alternative season start date to Nov. 25, due in part to it being when multiple MTEs are scheduled to begin. No official decision on any date yet, but Nov. 23 is on the table.
Matt Norlander
@MattNorlander
·
39m
Replying to
@MattNorlander
and
@CBSSports
The case has been made that Monday, Nov. 23, is logistically and practically not all that different from Nov. 25, with the thinking being that almost every school is going to have students off campus by Nov. 23 anyway. The D-I Council will decide on an initial start date Sept. 16
