NCAA Oversight Committee Proposes Nov. 25 Start to Season

As of now, Nov. 10 is the official starting date.By Peter Woodburn@wernies Sep 2, 2020, 9:08am PDTThe NCAA oversight committee of both mens and womens basketball have both agreed to propose the 2020-21 season start on Nov. 25, CBS Sports reported on Wednesday.As of now, the season is scheduled to start on Nov. 10, but considering that no one has any idea what anything will look like in November, that date is softat best.The proposal from the oversight committees will be send to to the Division I Council, who will make the final decision about delaying the start of the season. If the idea is to provide as much time as possible for the nation to normalize, a Nov. 25 start date means teams can begin the season at their holiday tournaments and go from there.