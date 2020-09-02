NCAA Oversight Committee Proposes Nov. 25 Start to Season
As of now, Nov. 10 is the official starting date.
By Peter Woodburn@wernies Sep 2, 2020, 9:08am PDT
The NCAA oversight committee of both mens and womens basketball have both agreed to propose the 2020-21 season start on Nov. 25, CBS Sports reported on Wednesday.
As of now, the season is scheduled to start on Nov. 10, but considering that no one has any idea what anything will look like in November, that date is softat best.
The proposal from the oversight committees will be send to to the Division I Council, who will make the final decision about delaying the start of the season. If the idea is to provide as much time as possible for the nation to normalize, a Nov. 25 start date means teams can begin the season at their holiday tournaments and go from there.