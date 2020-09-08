Thread: ESPNW's Top 100 2021 Prospects

Here is a summary of ESPNW's Top 100 2021 Prospects, who is still uncommitted and the colleges the other players have committed to:
Sep 8, 2020
#44 Breanne Salenbien | F | Lenawee Christian High School (MI) | 6-2 | 4 stars | Gonzaga
Some interesting take aways from the above list:
- The ESPN's top ranked 2021 prospect is currently uncommitted.
- South Carolina is going all "Oregon" on the rest of the nation with commits #2, #3, #4 & #14 all coming to South Carolina.
- North Carolina is certainly recruiting above their recent play with the #9, #17, #18, & #20 commits heading to Chapel Hill.
- Washington is another school recruiting above their recent level of play with the #63, #76, #85& #94
- BYU is the only other WCC school with a Top 100 commit with the #74 commit Emma Calvert | C | Freemont High School (CO) | 6-3 | 4 stars | BYU
- Only one (1) State of Washington HS players on the List: #25 Talia Von Oelhoffen | G | Chiawana High School (WA) | 5-11 | 4.5 stars | Oregon State
- Other than GU and BYU the other non-power 5 + UConn schools with a top 100 commit include: #46-Xavier, #73-Green Bay, #89-Middle Tennessee State, #90 Duquesne, #96-Davidson, & #97-UMass.
