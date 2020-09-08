Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ESPNW's Top 100 2021 Prospects

  1. Today, 02:58 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,914

    Default ESPNW's Top 100 2021 Prospects

    Here is a summary of ESPNW's Top 100 2021 Prospects, who is still uncommitted and the colleges the other players have committed to:

    Breaking down the top 2021 women's basketball prospects in the espnW 100
    Premier Basketball
    Sep 8, 2020

    We ranked the top 100 women's college basketball prospects for the Class of 2021. Here is the espnW 100.

    #44 Breanne Salenbien | F | Lenawee Christian High School (MI) | 6-2 | 4 stars | Gonzaga
    Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...ball-prospects

    Some interesting take aways from the above list:

    - The ESPN's top ranked 2021 prospect is currently uncommitted.
    - South Carolina is going all "Oregon" on the rest of the nation with commits #2, #3, #4 & #14 all coming to South Carolina.
    - North Carolina is certainly recruiting above their recent play with the #9, #17, #18, & #20 commits heading to Chapel Hill.
    - Washington is another school recruiting above their recent level of play with the #63, #76, #85& #94
    - BYU is the only other WCC school with a Top 100 commit with the #74 commit Emma Calvert | C | Freemont High School (CO) | 6-3 | 4 stars | BYU
    - Only one (1) State of Washington HS players on the List: #25 Talia Von Oelhoffen | G | Chiawana High School (WA) | 5-11 | 4.5 stars | Oregon State
    - Other than GU and BYU the other non-power 5 + UConn schools with a top 100 commit include: #46-Xavier, #73-Green Bay, #89-Middle Tennessee State, #90 Duquesne, #96-Davidson, & #97-UMass.

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:32 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,313

    Default

    Washington's recruiting class is a bit surprising. Before the big shake up of the rankings w/ different evaluators, I think probably only 1 of their commits was ranked. Of course that was before they got in on snapping up all of the previously committed players to Duke who were released by the new coach (they got 2 of them). The only issue for UW is that they are loading up on guards and wings, while they have a GLARING shortage of post players on their roster.

    If you look at before and after rankings, there are a number of players who either took a huge jump forward, or a huge tumble in the rankings.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules