Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Ben Gregg Commit Official!

  1. Today, 11:03 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,325

    Default Ben Gregg Commit Official!

    https://twitter.com/bengregg20/statu...440185856?s=20
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:05 AM #2
    ZaGrad
    ZaGrad is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Posts
    18

    Default

    I'll take 4 years of Gregg over 1 year of Paolo tbh. Though a commitment like Paolo would have been a bigger signal to our program. This is more of a Kispert-type commitment.

    Go zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:05 AM #3
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,164

    Default

    Awwww yeah.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:06 AM #4
    Zag_Dad's Avatar
    Zag_Dad
    Zag_Dad is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2013
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,359

    Default Ben Gregg

    Gregg made it official. He announce today (via twitter) that he will be a ZAG. As many have pointed out, he may be the plan B to Banchero but in th e end he will bring more to the program over 3-4 years than Banchero would have in probably the one year he plays in college.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:21 AM #5
    GUZag08
    GUZag08 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    213

    Default

    Gotta love guys who call GU their “dream school”
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:29 AM #6
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,054

    Default

    He showed off some balls skills, good mobility and a nice looking shot in that video. Factor in his size and height and he looks like he'd be comfortable just about anywhere on the court.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:51 AM #7
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,517

    Default

    https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...=snd-autopilot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:53 AM #8
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,441

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    He showed off some balls skills, good mobility and a nice looking shot in that video. Factor in his size and height and he looks like he'd be comfortable just about anywhere on the court.
    Agreed...on the offensive end. I wish some of these highlight reels showed some man to man defensive skills. Hope he's good on that end as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 12:05 PM #9
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,054

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Agreed...on the offensive end. I wish some of these highlight reels showed some man to man defensive skills. Hope he's good on that end as well.
    +1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 12:15 PM #10
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,801

    Default

    According to espn hes the 3rd highest recruit ever (2007) for the Zags. Behind Jalen Suggs and Austin Daye.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...0-recruit-2007
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules