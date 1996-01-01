Thread: Ben Gregg Commit Official!

I'll take 4 years of Gregg over 1 year of Paolo tbh. Though a commitment like Paolo would have been a bigger signal to our program. This is more of a Kispert-type commitment.
Go zags!
Awwww yeah.
Gregg made it official. He announce today (via twitter) that he will be a ZAG. As many have pointed out, he may be the plan B to Banchero but in th e end he will bring more to the program over 3-4 years than Banchero would have in probably the one year he plays in college.
Gotta love guys who call GU their “dream school”
He showed off some balls skills, good mobility and a nice looking shot in that video. Factor in his size and height and he looks like he'd be comfortable just about anywhere on the court.
According to espn hes the 3rd highest recruit ever (2007) for the Zags. Behind Jalen Suggs and Austin Daye.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...0-recruit-2007