Nice article in the Bulletin about why frosh athletes chose GU, and a particularly nice quote from Yvonne: "I am excited to be a part of the student culture. said womens basketball freshman Yvonne Ejim. I believe GU students are very special because of their energy and attitude, and I want to be a part of that and contribute to it as well throughout my years here at GU.

https://www.gonzagabulletin.com/spor...1cf83f241.html