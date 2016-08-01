Thread: Greatest Walk up Songs of All Time

Post em here.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Post em here.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Starting with a strong 1 seed
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=...v=1OrNS2zbTZg#
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
When I enter the room, all heads turn, everything drops to slow motion, the wind blows through my hair, the sun sets behind me, and from nowhere, Rock You Like a Hurricane blasts from the heavens.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6yP1tcy9a10
MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?