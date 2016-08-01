Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Greatest Walk up Songs of All Time

  1. Today, 02:24 PM #1
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,725

    Default Greatest Walk up Songs of All Time

    Post em here.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:28 PM #2
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,725

    Default

    Starting with a strong 1 seed


    https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=...v=1OrNS2zbTZg#


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:50 PM #3
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,800

    Default

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:26 PM #4
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,476

    Default

    When I enter the room, all heads turn, everything drops to slow motion, the wind blows through my hair, the sun sets behind me, and from nowhere, Rock You Like a Hurricane blasts from the heavens.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6yP1tcy9a10
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules