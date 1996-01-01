Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Top 144 Previews

  1. Today, 09:51 AM #1
    zagmeister
    Default Top 144 Previews

    For many years I've followed this website which previews their Top 144 Men's college basketball teams.

    https://www.collegesportsmadness.com...p-144-previews

    They start at #144 and work their way to #1 over a period of several months before the season starts.

    Today they are at #66 - Butler.

    Other teams already on their list on the day I posted this are:

    #70 - St. Mary's
    #82 - Washington
    #99 - Pepperdine
    #115 - San Francisco
    #133 - Santa Clara

    I bet Gonzaga will be #3, #2 or #1... time will tell. Enjoy!
  2. Today, 11:07 AM #2
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Appears to me they have seriously underrated USF and SMC...maybe Pepp, too.
  3. Today, 11:31 AM #3
    sittingon50
    Default

    Thanks meister. I check this out every year as well, but totally spaced it this year.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
