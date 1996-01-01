Thread: Top 144 Previews

For many years I've followed this website which previews their Top 144 Men's college basketball teams.
https://www.collegesportsmadness.com...p-144-previews
They start at #144 and work their way to #1 over a period of several months before the season starts.
Today they are at #66 - Butler.
Other teams already on their list on the day I posted this are:
#70 - St. Mary's
#82 - Washington
#99 - Pepperdine
#115 - San Francisco
#133 - Santa Clara
I bet Gonzaga will be #3, #2 or #1... time will tell. Enjoy!