Thread: Here are the dream college basketball games we want to see the most

My No. 1 choice for next season would be Gonzaga-Baylor, but since that has technically been agreed to -- schedule allowing -- I'll sidestep that. It's a great thing for college basketball that the head coaches at arguably the two best teams in the 2020-21 preseason were willing to do that. OK, so my game is one that not only we don't have for next season, but one we probably won't ever have in terms of an on-campus environment: Gonzaga vs. Duke. Gonzaga has reached a level where it can schedule a home-and-home with just about anyone ... except Duke. (And maybe Kentucky.) Wouldn't it be great to see Duke play in Gonzaga's barn? Or vice-versa?