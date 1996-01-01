Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Here are the dream college basketball games we want to see the most

  1. Today, 04:34 PM #1
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,089

    Default Here are the dream college basketball games we want to see the most

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...-see-the-most/

    I'll cut to the chase: Gonzaga vs. Duke. Crazy to think that Duke would be the underdog this year.

    My No. 1 choice for next season would be Gonzaga-Baylor, but since that has technically been agreed to -- schedule allowing -- I'll sidestep that. It's a great thing for college basketball that the head coaches at arguably the two best teams in the 2020-21 preseason were willing to do that. OK, so my game is one that not only we don't have for next season, but one we probably won't ever have in terms of an on-campus environment: Gonzaga vs. Duke. Gonzaga has reached a level where it can schedule a home-and-home with just about anyone ... except Duke. (And maybe Kentucky.) Wouldn't it be great to see Duke play in Gonzaga's barn? Or vice-versa?

    Gonzaga and Baylor have both received praise over this year's game. Wish more coaches were as proactive as Few and Drew.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,050

    Default

    Kansas v Gonzaga needs to happen at some point. Self and Few have the same birthday for $&@! sakes.

    ETA: their birthday is in December, even (during the basketball season)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:15 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,569

    Default

    Self might be coaching Leavenworth in a year or two.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:15 PM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,089

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Kansas v Gonzaga needs to happen at some point. Self and Few have the same birthday for $&@! sakes.

    ETA: their birthday is in December, even (during the basketball season)
    Don't we have a home and home with them starting next year? By hook or crook, I'll be in Lawrence for the game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules