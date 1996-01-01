Thread: Brandon Williams leaving to pursue pro career

Turns out we didn't miss out much. Best wishes to him, and I hope he's able to have a nice career.
I can't help wondering which came first, the chicken or the egg? I am pretty biased at this point, so I'm going to keep my opinion to myself...With all that we’ve gone through as a program the last couple of years,” Miller said on June 2, “one of the highlights for me is that we were able to hang on and recruit Brandon to Arizona not one time but twice.”
That bond continued this summer, even as it became increasingly obvious Williams’ UA career was over. Miller filled up his 2020-21 roster with the maximum of 13 scholarship players on top of Williams, and also did not mention him in a videotaped rundown of his upcoming team last spring.
Still, Miller kept quiet while Williams and his family explored what might be next and UA did not officially update its 2020-21 roster.
Bad knee has plagued this kid before we recruited him. Since he missed the season due to bad knees, we do wish him best of luck but I doubt he’ll see the NBA. Shame too. Had a bright future.