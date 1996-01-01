Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Brandon Williams leaving to pursue pro career

  1. Today, 12:01 PM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,162

    Default Brandon Williams leaving to pursue pro career

    Turns out we didn't miss out much. Best wishes to him, and I hope he's able to have a nice career.

    https://tucson.com/sports/arizonawil...58db04a2f.html
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:15 PM #2
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,047

    Default

    With all that we’ve gone through as a program the last couple of years,” Miller said on June 2, “one of the highlights for me is that we were able to hang on and recruit Brandon to Arizona not one time but twice.”

    That bond continued this summer, even as it became increasingly obvious Williams’ UA career was over. Miller filled up his 2020-21 roster with the maximum of 13 scholarship players on top of Williams, and also did not mention him in a videotaped rundown of his upcoming team last spring.

    Still, Miller kept quiet while Williams and his family explored what might be next and UA did not officially update its 2020-21 roster.
    I can't help wondering which came first, the chicken or the egg? I am pretty biased at this point, so I'm going to keep my opinion to myself...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:59 PM #3
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,599

    Default

    Bad knee has plagued this kid before we recruited him. Since he missed the season due to bad knees, we do wish him best of luck but I doubt he’ll see the NBA. Shame too. Had a bright future.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:25 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,566

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    I can't help wondering which came first, the chicken or the egg? I am pretty biased at this point, so I'm going to keep my opinion to myself...
    The Tucson Chipmunk’s never done anything to deserve the benefit of the doubt. As for the kid, good luck but man you and your family played us big time......
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules