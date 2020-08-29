Thread: Pac-12 announces groundbreaking rapid-results COVID-19 testing partnership

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Pac-12 announces groundbreaking rapid-results COVID-19 testing partnership

    Pac-12 announces groundbreaking rapid-results COVID-19 testing partnership

    https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/...istered%20User
    It's not funny.
    Abbot Laboratories had a toaster sized test unit that gave results in five minutes months ago. There's several saliva tests that are quick too in the US, UK and somewhere else I can't remember. This looks doable.
    Who doesn’t love America? I had a nice post taken down. It did notto mention the dreaded disease. Are we tilting to far to the other side? Who did it??totally innocent post!! This is NOT a political statement. We have the best labs here. It’s statement of fact.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/h...s-testing.html

    The company that developed this rapid test also developed the first PCR test. Read the NYT story I linked, then see if your optimism wanes just a bit.

    I really want college sports back. I refuse to watch the pros for various reasons. I remain skeptical that all the powers that be can come to some kind of consensus regarding resumption of play. Once again, the most significant question in Will’s article is about getting California and Oregon on board with easing restrictions.
    That was fast.



    Maybe Gonzaga can pick 2 of the 3 with Arizona, USC and UW. With Baylor on the schedule, GU would only have room for 2.
    i am so happy to receive a little more hope of any kind
