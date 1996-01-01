-
Keani Albanez
Former Gonzaga womens player Keani Albanez becomes assistant coach for SBCC mens basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Keani Albanez has been playing basketball with and against males for most of her life in youth leagues and in pick-up games.
Now she is excited to get to coach men's players as she accepted an assistant coaching job for the Santa Barbara City College men's basketball team.
She joins the staff of new head coach Devin Engebretsen.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules