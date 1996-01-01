Thread: Few optimistic season can happen "in the bubble"

Coach Few talks to Jim Meehan about playing a season "in the bubble", from Wednesday's edition of the Spokane Spokesman-Review:
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...lege-season-c/
Coach Few talks to Jim Meehan about playing a season "in the bubble", from Wednesday's edition of the Spokane Spokesman-Review:
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...lege-season-c/
I know these are college-aged persons who are typically more impulsive and prone to risk-taking that your average middle-ager, but I can't think of more motivation to do whatever it takes to protect yourself when your team will forfeit your game in the tournament because one of you gets sick. There will be a lot of people keeping each other accountable, I imagine.“If our kids could vote, it would be (to play) by 98% to 2% and those two were walk-ons or guys that were mad they’re not playing,” Calipari said. “If you talk to coaches, they want to play. Now it becomes how do we do it safely?
“Well, we’re talking about pods. The way has been shown by the WNBA and the NBA. Before you leave campus, you’re tested. When you arrive before you play a game, you’re tested. If there are teams there and one of them has a player test positive, they’re just out of it, and whoever is left keeps playing.”
This is a great article, and very positive. Few is very positive that there will be a season, and it appears that they will be using the bubble idea as it has been used by many professional teams. I'm pretty excited after reading the article.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
I'm one of the few that is optimistic as more data comes in.
We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.
Hope they keep the people around who can help to get the basketball season moving.
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks
https://apnews.com/667a0ead17d001842077077e273e51fd
Thanks for the link Zagdawg. The financial hits from Covid seem to land everywhere!