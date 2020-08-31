Thread: Former Zag WBB Vandersloot

Last year she absolutely shattered her own record for most assists in a WNBA season. She just now broke the single game record, 18 dimes. Previous record was 16, she'd gotten up to 15 several times. Way to go Sloot!
Pretty cool that the assist to break the record was to her wife.
I used to really enjoy watching her play for the zags. I remember thinking at the time that she was the best passing basketball player Ive ever seen and I am a season ticket holder to the mens team also, so I saw all the great guards. It was thrilling at times to see what she could do.
Modern day and female version of John Stockton. She is an extraordinary talent, truly extraordinary.
Link: https://www.wnba.com/news/aja-wilson...-of-the-month/A’ja Wilson, Courtney Vandersloot Named WNBA Players of the Month
September 1, 2020
Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky (9-5 record during the month) averaged 13.6 ppg, 9.5 apg and 1.3 spg (Eastern Conference Player of the Month).
Last year CV set the WNBA record for total assists (300) and assists per game (9.1 apg). With the shortened season, CV can't break the total number of assists per year this season, but she is ahead of the pace required to break her average assists per game record. She currently is averaging 9.3 apg with 5 games to go in the regular season.
maybe someday she will as well known nationally as John S., and probably will be within the culture of the WNBA.
what a trophy for this small school to have them both.
Also, CV will never win a gold medal, since she was consistently passed over for the Olympic team by Geno Auriemma (Team USA & UConn HC and Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx HC) where 3/4's of the Olympic team were former UConn players or current Lynx players. CV used her heredity to play for the Hungarian team so she would get a chance to experience the Olympics. Now that Dawn Staley is the Olympic HC, she would have had a chance to make the Olympic team, but she was not eligible for the 2020 (now 2021) Olympic team. So very little Olympic exposure for CV.
CV is currently in 5th place on the all-time WNBA assist leader board. The following assumes CV stays healthy and continues to contribute at approximately 80+% of here current average statistics. She is currently 90 assists behind Diana Taurasi who is still active. CV should catch Taurasi for 4th place late next year. Lindsey Whalen (ret.) is in 3rd place on the all-time assist leaderboard and is currently approximately 500 assists ahead of Sloot. Given the rest of this year (2020), CV should catch Whalen for 3rd place in 2022. Ticha Penicheiro (ret.) is in 2nd place and is currently approximately 750 assists ahead of Courtney. Sloot should catch Ticha for 2nd place in 2023. The current leader in assists is Sue Bird (active) with approximately 1,000 more assists than Vandersloot. CV has recently, over the past 4 years, generally out assisted Bird by 75-100 every year. Bird is almost 40 years old, but has said she wants to stick around at least through next years Olympics. Sloot is currently 31-1/2 years old. If CV plays 4-5 more years after Bird retires, she could catch Bird for the all-time assists leader.
WNBA All-Time Assist Leader Board: https://www.basketball-reference.com...st_career.html
If you click on each players name, you can see their entire career statistics.
The Lady Zags, while not nearly as well known as the Zag Mbb, they do have numerous international players on their team. Currently there are two (2) Canadians, two (2) Australian's and one (1) Romanian on the team. Next year one of the best players in England will join the Lady Zags.
