Thread: Battle in the Bubble

The NCAA filed a trademark for 'Battle in the Bubble' because of course it did
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...cid=uxbndlbing
Whatever it takes to get a season, I'm all for it. I think the saying, "Battle in the Bubble" sounds great to me. In fact I will probably buy a T-shirt if they make one and if we have a season. I'll want something to remember this season for sure. May never be another one like it in my lifetime. I am watching the NBA playoffs, and playing in a bubble has not stopped the players from giving 100%. I have learned in time, to appreciate the competitive games. Afterall, everyone still wants to win and advance, and eventually everyone would love to win another championship. It's REAL.
I'm really beginning to believe we're gonna have a season. Yippy!
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Cringeworthy name in my book, but if it gets us college basketball, I don't really care.
I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
Doesnt most of the money the NCAA make go to the teams and leagues? Im sure they have a bureaucracy to feed but Ive never heard allegations of financial impropriety or anything like that. We all love the money Gonzaga gets. Im just not quite sure what the problem is with the NCAA making money. The issue of athletes getting more money is a related but seems to be a somewhat separate issue.
It is fine if they take a shot at it, though they need to watch very carefully what the football teams go through and learn from that.
Fonebone, overall, IMO, the NCAA and the money it makes for schools is a net positive, and overall (IMO) they've managed to keep the impropriety to less than the benefit. Where the criticism comes is that wayyyy too much money stays at the very tip top, with the NCAA executives, conference execs, even ADs (esp at football schools) and even head coaching money (in football) has gotten a bit ridiculous. When the highest paid state employees are five football coaches, and the salary is 3x higher than the first non-coach it's a little out of hand. Yes, football makes the money, but perhaps more of that money should be shifted away from execs/ADs/top coaches and give more to the actual schools.
Plus, the NCAA is long-famed for making idiotic decisions and bad management, yet seems immune to change or criticism, it's like they have lifetime appointments.
As for BB, I applaud them giving it a shot. It's sad this is the year GU would be consensus No 1. (will be, I guess)
But they better stick to "No eligibility lost for any player playing this year" as a hard and fast rule bc at any point along the way, a few mistakes and half a team turns positive and they lose 2 weeks and everything's a mess. They really don't know what they're getting into. So, great to try very hard for the kids, great to get their TV money, but just assume nothing at this point.
When the Zags MBB travels, how many are on that trip, in a normal season?
I would expect that most teams are about the same and that the number this year will be less because non essentials will be left out.
That number is how many would need to be roomed and boarded per team, and assuming 2 to a room, the number of rooms would be half that.
If the number is 20 per team, a 16 team pod would be 320 people, 160 rooms.
Why could there not be a dorm facility dedicated to housing those folks, with a sanitized eating accommodation adjacent or contained? 16 planes, the same as every year, provided for by the NCAA, sanitised and standing by so as each team loses, they leave.
That doesn't seem like such a hard thing to do and would be bubble(ish).
It's not funny.