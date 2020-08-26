August 26, 2020
I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate the college athletics landscape in such uncertain times. There are many answers we still dont know, but we are focused on making this basketball season the best that we possibly can. While we dont know what the season will look like, we will be asking for your help in supporting our program to keep it among the nations elite for years to come.
The WCC announced in mid-August that fall sports including volleyball, soccer and cross country are postponed until the spring semester. While those sports turn their attention to the spring, the WCCs decision has no effect on the basketball season, and allows us all to focus on what we need to do to safely start competition. There are many different scenarios that could play out over the coming months from full arenas, to partially filled arenas, to games in empty arenas. The NCAA and the WCC have vowed to do everything they can to play basketball this season, and like us, it will only be done if we can keep our student-athletes, coaches and staff safe and healthy. Thats the No. 1 priority. Both have announced that theyll give their next update in mid-September about the potential start of the season.
Navigating this pandemic has been difficult over the past five-plus months, and has left our Athletic Department facing a great financial challenge that has the potential to impact more than 330 student-athletes at Gonzaga. We will need your help to maintain the momentum that weve built. In the coming weeks, well be reaching out with our plans to mitigate the financial impact of this pandemic and to ask for your help. Traditionally, September 1st is our season ticket renewal deadline for basketball. No action is needed at this time, this year we will begin the process in September after the NCAA has provided guidance on when the season will start.
Taking care of our student-athletes is more essential now than ever. Theyve had their world rocked with cancellations and postponements. As an Athletic Department, we have the opportunity to continue to develop each and every student-athlete holistically with great academic, medical and mental health services. To do that, we will need your help.
We understand these are difficult times for many of you as well, and we know that you all have many questions. Please dont hesitate to reach out to our staff, well do our best to find you an answer as quickly as we can. For ticket-related questions, please contact our ticket office at 509-313-6000 or at tickets@gonzaga.edu
Sincerely,
Mike Roth
Gonzaga Director of Athletics