-
Laura Stockton's Return to WBB
"Laura Stockton is heading to Europe. The point guard signed with German team TC Herner on Friday. Former Zags Haiden Palmer and Sunny Greinacher have played for the club in the past. ... Stockton tore her ACL at the WCC Tournament in 2019 and has been recovering from the injury ever since. This will mark her first competitive basketball since tearing her ACL. ... She's going to a solid squad as TC Herner plays in the top league in Germany and are the reigning league and German Cup champions. They were 13-8 last year before their season was shut down due to Coronavirus.
"I am delighted to have Laura on our team," said Laura's new head coach, Marek Piotrowski. "During her time in Gonzaga she proved that she can lead a team at a higher level. As a player, Laura can set accents in both offense and defense. She is a team player. In addition, I have only had good experiences with players from Gonzaga so far."
Can anyone tell me how one sets an accent?
The article includes a nice video clip as well.
https://www.krem.com/article/sports/...5-1c35e9630270
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules