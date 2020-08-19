-
UNC may have found a way to make football work
UNC just shut their campus down this week and is sending all students home for exclusively online course work. This apparently now paves the way for the football team to have a bubble according to Mac Brown. Without any students on campus the infection threat to the football program is significantly reduced.
https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/1...virus-outbreak
So his answer to the question of whether you need students at a university in order to have college sports is no. It will be interesting to see what other schools do in reaction. Notre Dame is probably next in the chute to figure out if they can run football without students at the school.
If this becomes the model, the university campuses could essentially become sports training complexes with the education mission being done online. Clearly another step towards delinking the athletic role from the educational role within the current college athletics model.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules