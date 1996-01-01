Thread: After Few & Drew Act, the Koach Deigns to Speak

Financial loss has not been an effective argument against shutdowns up to this point. The most that can probably be done right now is laying out a schedule and a safety plan for holding a game and then the individual states will decide if there can be a game.
Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday that he doesn't think the NCAA can afford to lose another postseason tournament, which generates more than 90% of the NCAA's annual revenue.Krzyzewski's comments follow reports that the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournament cost the organization more than $375 million.
"We're the thing that the NCAA is most concerned about because men's college basketball and the tournament pays for something like ... it produces 98% or more of the money for the NCAA," Krzyzewski said on Tuesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWIll & Zubin on ESPN Radio. "We need to have the tournament. We can't have it where two years in a row you don't have the NCAA tournament."
Expecting a tournament for 2021 seems really optimistic as every team included increases the chance of failure. The standard for playing will not be if someone is sick, only if a test shows a positive. With relatively high false positive/negative rates with the current testing, one positive would probably eliminate a team as they wait to see if other positives show up.
We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.