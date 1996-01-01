-
After Few & Drew Act, the Koach Deigns to Speak
A day after Few and Drew acted, the Koach deigned to speak...
ESPN. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tuesday that he doesn't think the NCAA can afford to lose another postseason tournament, which generates more than 90% of the NCAA's annual revenue.Krzyzewski's comments follow reports that the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournament cost the organization more than $375 million.
"We're the thing that the NCAA is most concerned about because men's college basketball and the tournament pays for something like ... it produces 98% or more of the money for the NCAA," Krzyzewski said on Tuesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWIll & Zubin on ESPN Radio. "We need to have the tournament. We can't have it where two years in a row you don't have the NCAA tournament."
Appearing on the same show, Kentucky coach John Calipari promoted the idea of college basketball proceeding with a bubble format, saying both the WNBA and NBA showed "the path" for both regular-season games and the NCAA tournament. He said the season could begin with a round-robin, bubble version of the Champions Classic, the annual mega-event that features Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.
"Do we go and play the Champions Classic in a bubble without fans and we play each other?" Calipari asked on the show. "We all play each other, round-robin. You walk away with three games. Do we put in a bubble or a pod Kentucky-Louisville or Michigan State with three 'buy games'? Detroit, where my son plays, Murray State and East Tennessee State with us and we play a round-robin so that we can get the buy games where those teams really need that money? We can do that. Do we do it that way? Is the NCAA tournament in a bubble?"
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said Monday that he has prepared "contingency plans" to potentially shift the start of the season if necessary due to the pandemic. Per NCAA rules, teams can commence full practices 42 days before their first games.
