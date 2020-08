#DYK

@WCChoops

#UnitedWeZag

Gonzaga Women's Basketball@ZagWBBthat Gonzaga leads thein Player of the Year honors? Your Zags have collectedPOTY honors, three more than the next closest program.TrophyTrophyTrophyTrophyTrophyTrophyTrophyTrophyTr ophyCan you name all of GU’s POTY honorees?