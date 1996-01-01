Thread: Gonzaga-Baylor agree to non conference game this season.

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Gonzaga-Baylor agree to non conference game this season.

    Kong-Kool-Aid
    https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...source=twitter

    "No date has been announced as of yet, but Few confirmed the news to CBS Sports, stating We will be playing Baylor this year in some form or fashion."
    jazzdelmar
    Awesome move. Big time ball and ballz.
    JPtheBeasta
    This is fantastic newz.

    In your face, Covid.
    Zagdawg
    Very nice!!

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...020-21-season/
    GoZags
    Flat. Out. Awesome.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    MDABE80
    No 1 vs no 1... major league game on National TV. Yessssss!
