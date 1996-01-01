Thread: Gonzaga-Baylor agree to non conference game this season.

https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...source=twitter
"No date has been announced as of yet, but Few confirmed the news to CBS Sports, stating We will be playing Baylor this year in some form or fashion."
Awesome move. Big time ball and ballz.
This is fantastic newz.
In your face, Covid.
Flat. Out. Awesome.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
No 1 vs no 1... major league game on National TV. Yessssss!