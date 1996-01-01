Thread: Zags future hoops Unclear PART II

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Zags future hoops Unclear PART II

    Reborn
    I am trying to reopen this thread because I believe it's too important to let disappear. There is some great information on THAT thread, Jim Meehan's article, some info by Go Zags about the Vulkar Center which would be part of the Gonzaga Bubble if selected. I had no idea there was a Vulkar Center gymnasium. There's a nice picture of it on the link that Bob Zag left. It's beautiful and built in 2018, not long ago. So there are 3 gyms, interconnected (thus a bubble). I can see how Gonzaga could be selected to be a Bubble.

    Jim Meehan's article in the Spokesman: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...e-game-plan-t/ is a much needed article to read about the future of GU hoops. Here is the link to the Vulkar gymnasium left by Go Zags. As for the Volkar Center (which is attached to K1 and K2) ... please peruse this link
    https://gozags.com/facilities/volkar...achievement/13

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Zags11
    Is this for the tourny or for PNW teams to play regular season games?
    Love the zags for life
    Reborn
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11
    Is this for the tourny or for PNW teams to play regular season games?
    From what I read the talk about Gonzaga being a bubble was for the WCC conference games. However, the bubble concept has also been talked about for the NCAA Tournament also. Go ahead and read the article. I left a link to the article in the Spokesman.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
