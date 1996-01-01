Thread: OT- If you need a little Spokane/WA swag for your office, bumper, man cave, etc.

Well I think I deserve a 35.7% discount any time I go to you because Francis keeps stealing my Tacos, and you are the owner! Don’t make me take you to court!
If you need anything designed in MS Paint, please PM. Please keep in mind, I charge by the minute.
Ahem, I do like the website!! Nice work Phish!
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.