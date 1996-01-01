Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: OT- If you need a little Spokane/WA swag for your office, bumper, man cave, etc.

    Thumbs up OT- If you need a little Spokane/WA swag for your office, bumper, man cave, etc.

    Please check out this website, started/run/owned by our very own ZagPhish: www.hamptonvisual.com

    I just received some beautiful stickers, all designed by Mr. and Mrs. Phish. They are very sharp!

    ZagPhish has helped me with the schedule for the last couple of years. He is an INCREDIBLY skilled graphic artist/designer. If you need ANYTHING along those lines, PLEASE keep our friend in mind. He won't let you down.




    PS- In the interest of fairness and support, if we have any other posters that would like to show off their own skills/services, etc, feel free to post them here. I think we're okay to make an exception for that sort of thing for one thread, since there's not much else going on in the college basketball world at this very moment!
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    if we have any other posters that would like to show off their own skills/services, etc, feel free to post them here.
    If you need anything designed in MS Paint, please PM. Please keep in mind, I charge by the minute.
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Please check out this website, started/run/owned by our very own ZagPhish: www.hamptonvisual.com

    I just received some beautiful stickers, all designed by Mr. and Mrs. Phish. They are very sharp!

    ZagPhish has helped me with the schedule for the last couple of years. He is an INCREDIBLY skilled graphic artist/designer. If you need ANYTHING along those lines, PLEASE keep our friend in mind. He won't let you down.




    PS- In the interest of fairness and support, if we have any other posters that would like to show off their own skills/services, etc, feel free to post them here. I think we're okay to make an exception for that sort of thing for one thread, since there's not much else going on in the college basketball world at this very moment!
    Phish has done some killer work on my business logo. Highly recommend him.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    If you need anything designed in MS Paint, please PM. Please keep in mind, I charge by the minute.
    Well I think I deserve a 35.7% discount any time I go to you because Francis keeps stealing my Tacos, and you are the owner! Don’t make me take you to court!

    Ahem, I do like the website!! Nice work Phish!
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Phish has done some killer work on my business logo. Highly recommend him.
    From what I hear, your brewery is coming along nicely!!!

    Have a link to any of your stuff Brendan?
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Well I think I deserve a 35.7% discount any time I go to you because Francis keeps stealing my Tacos, and you are the owner! Don’t make me take you to court!

    Ahem, I do like the website!! Nice work Phish!
    Get in line, I currently have about 31 lawsuits pending because of that jerk. Ever since he conned me into adopting him, my life has been a living H-E-C-K!!
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    From what I hear, your brewery is coming along nicely!!!

    Have a link to any of your stuff Brendan?
    I'll text you later today with some pics brother.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Default

    And to think i just run a youtube channel for madden. Least talented here. Meh lol
    Love the zags for life
