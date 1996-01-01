"[Mike] Leasure, 44, was named [as Portland's] assistant chief of police last month, a job that followed his former position as commander of the Central Precinct  a district that is the epicenter of the protests."

Mike has his work cut out for him. "Leasure  a 6-foot-7 former Gonzaga basketball player of Black and Korean descent  says he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and is against all forms of injustice. But Leasure, a part of the Bulldogs program-changing NCAA Tournament run in 1999, believes much of the discord has gone too far. This is not about BLM or racial justice, said Leasure, now in his 20th year with the Portland Police Bureau. This has devolved into nightly criminal acts.""

Great to see Mike's career is continuing to be on the rise.

https://www.swxrightnow.com/stories/...nd-assistant-/