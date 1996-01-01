Mark Emmert Says Using Bubbles for Championships in 2021 'Perfectly Viable'

Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff WriterNCAA president Mark Emmert endorsed the idea of potentially using bubbles for NCAA championships -- including basketball -- in the first half of 2021, saying Thursday night that it's "perfectly viable in many sports.""Starting with 64 teams is tough. Thirty-two, OK, maybe that's a manageable number. Sixteen, certainly manageable. But you've got to figure out those logistics," Emmert said in an interview on the NCAA's website. "There's doubtlessly ways to make that work."Emmert said that Joni Comstock, the NCAA's senior vice president of championships, and Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball, have been working with committees and conferences to figure out the logistics and economics of how it would work amid the coronavirus pandemic."It's obviously expensive to do that," he said. "But we're not going to hold a championship in a way that puts student-athletes at risk."If we need to do a bubble model and that's the only way we can do it, then we'll figure that out."