Thread: Democratic Senators Suggest Bill of Rights for College Athletes

  Today, 03:22 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    Democratic Senators Suggest Bill of Rights for College Athletes

    From the NY Times:

    Democratic Senators Suggest Bill of Rights for College Athletes
    Billy Witz

    College athletes who have asserted themselves in recent months on many issues, including social justice matters, the right to cash in on their fame, and improved health and safety conditions if they are to play football this fall during the pandemic, gained powerful backing on Wednesday with Democratic senators announcing a framework for a college athletes bill of rights that would support those causes.

    The proposal from Cory Booker of New Jersey has the backing of 10 other Democratic senators, including the presumptive vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

    Booker, a former football player at Stanford, said in a statement that the issue was personal to him and that the framework for future legislation would provide fairness, equity and safety in college athletics, and holds colleges accountable to those standards.

    The Senate judiciary and commerce committees have held hearings this year, questioning college leaders  including N.C.A.A. president Mark Emmert  about a variety of issues, asking how accommodating new rules on players making use of their name, image and likeness would be, and why some schools had required athletes to sign liability waivers when they returned to campus for workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The N.C.A.A. has also sought the help of Congress, saying it needs federal legislation  and an antitrust exemption  to streamline new rules to allow athletes to make deals. College sports administrators fear that states will impose their own laws instead, as California did in September, prompting more serious consideration of new rules.

    The N.C.A.A. has said its proposals will be presented to universities for a vote in January.
    You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/polit...?ocid=msedgntp

    ZagDad
  Today, 04:38 PM #2
    SkipZag
    Default

    Very surprised with this whole thing... how many years has the NCAA worked at controlling misconduct at universities?

    We have talked on this board about how some universities have advantages over others. (And sorry... due to a great support group... GU athletics could be considered one). Add player sponsorships and the field could get wider. Suddenly the playing field could be sloping even more...

    I think there is time (especially with the college sports shut down) to do a really good study on this subject.

    I’m not at all for this. Still love the innocence of college sports... and a free college education still is a pretty good deal. Ask any student that doesn’t have a scholarship and is going into debt to be able to go.

    Stay safe!!

    Go Zags!!
