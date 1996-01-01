Gonzaga Womens Basketball itching to get back After Virus Concerns Extended Time Away From Court

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 10, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437Whatever it takes, Jill Townsend will find a way to win  and stay in shape.When the COVID-19 pandemic banished the Gonzaga women from campus last spring, Townsend found herself back in her hometown of Omak, Washington, in need of some off-season training.Omak has three fitness facilities  not bad for a town of less than 5,000  but all were shuttered by the pandemic.I had to get creative, said Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year.With no gym and little equipment at hand, she found random objects  jars filled with water and anything else Townsend could scrap up on the family ranch.Meanwhile, fellow seniors Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth were back in suburban Phoenix  We had some weights around the house, Jenn said  but the same determination to make their upcoming senior season the best it can be.Whatever it takes.