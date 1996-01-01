From the Spokesman Review, a little Lady Zag News:


Gonzaga Womens Basketball itching to get back After Virus Concerns Extended Time Away From Court
UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 10, 2020
By Jim Allen
Whatever it takes, Jill Townsend will find a way to win  and stay in shape.

When the COVID-19 pandemic banished the Gonzaga women from campus last spring, Townsend found herself back in her hometown of Omak, Washington, in need of some off-season training.

Omak has three fitness facilities  not bad for a town of less than 5,000  but all were shuttered by the pandemic.

I had to get creative, said Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

With no gym and little equipment at hand, she found random objects  jars filled with water and anything else Townsend could scrap up on the family ranch.

Meanwhile, fellow seniors Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth were back in suburban Phoenix  We had some weights around the house, Jenn said  but the same determination to make their upcoming senior season the best it can be.

Whatever it takes.
