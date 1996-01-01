Gonzaga Womens Basketball itching to get back After Virus Concerns Extended Time Away From Court
UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 10, 2020
By Jim Allen
Whatever it takes, Jill Townsend will find a way to win and stay in shape.
When the COVID-19 pandemic banished the Gonzaga women from campus last spring, Townsend found herself back in her hometown of Omak, Washington, in need of some off-season training.
Omak has three fitness facilities not bad for a town of less than 5,000 but all were shuttered by the pandemic.
I had to get creative, said Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
With no gym and little equipment at hand, she found random objects jars filled with water and anything else Townsend could scrap up on the family ranch.
Meanwhile, fellow seniors Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth were back in suburban Phoenix We had some weights around the house, Jenn said but the same determination to make their upcoming senior season the best it can be.
Whatever it takes.