Thread: Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for Colleges to Offer Expanded Benefits

Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for Colleges to Offer Expanded Benefits

Dan MurphyESPN Staff WriterColleges might be allowed to provide their athletes with more education-related benefits -- including school equipment, travel opportunities and cash incentives -- as soon as this week.The U.S. Supreme Court denied on Tuesday an NCAA request to pause a ruling in a lower court that opens the door for athletes to receive expanded benefits. The NCAA said it intends to comply with the ruling, which could go into effect immediately or 90 days from now, depending on how a judge's decision from months ago is enforced."As a practical matter, this is great for all athletes," said Jeffrey Kessler, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that led to this decision. "It's coming. The train has arrived and it's brought terrific new benefits for all these athletes."California-based federal judge Claudia Wilken ruled that the NCAA was breaking antitrust law by enforcing a nationwide limit on what schools could provide to their athletes as compensation for playing sports. Wilken's decision said that the NCAA could no longer limit what benefits a school could give its athletes as long as the benefits were related to education. Examples of education-related items include laptops, musical instruments, study-abroad opportunitiesThe NCAA's Division I Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow with the intention of creating new rules that comply with Wilken's decision."The NCAA will comply with the injunction as required. Indeed, the Division I Council will meet tomorrow to put in place an immediate implementation plan," NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement Tuesday.The council cannot create a rule that places any limit on the material educational items a school provides to its players. It can, however,. Conferences and individual schools can set further limits if they choose to do so.