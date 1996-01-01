Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: UConn's Geno Auriemma Anticipating Long Wait Until Start of College Hoops Season

  1. Today, 11:35 AM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,830

    Default UConn's Geno Auriemma Anticipating Long Wait Until Start of College Hoops Season

    Not great news for Wbb basketball fans.

    From ESPN:

    UConn's Geno Auriemma Anticipating Long Wait Until Start of College Hoops Season
    Mechelle Voepel
    ESPN.com

    UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma said Monday he's prepared for a long wait until the start of college hoops season, which he thinks will be delayed.

    "Patience is everything right now," Auriemma said in a Zoom call with reporters. "You can't really have anything other than patience. I'm trying to be realistic, too. I told our staff this morning, 'Once the rest of the country cancels football, we'll know there's no fall sports at all.'

    "So there won't be any [basketball] games in November. And then we can start thinking about January, maybe, or February. Who knows?"

    UConn canceled its football season Aug. 5 because of concerns over COVID-19, and Auriemma said Monday that he thinks it is "just a matter of time" before college football as a whole will be postponed.

    The UConn women's basketball players are on campus in Storrs, Connecticut, now working in small "pods" instead of the entire team being together. Auriemma said the Huskies are working on things they would normally have been doing earlier in the summer, but it's helpful especially with six freshmen on the team, led by No. 1-ranked recruit Paige Bueckers.

    "We're just taking it one day at a time, and one drill at a time," Auriemma said. "I'm getting to know the freshmen really well. They're a good group; I really like them a lot. They're competitive as hell. This group is like a breath of fresh air."

    He said his players have been very diligent about following coronavirus protocols on campus.

    "They know what's at stake," he said. "If something happens to one of them, they're going to shut down the whole thing. They're really holding each other and themselves accountable."
    You can read the entire article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...e-hoops-season

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:48 AM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,830

    Default

    And the first shoe to drop is the Big-10, who canceled football this fall and will try and play in the Spring:

    Big Ten announces cancellation of college football this fall
    Vincent Frank, Sportsnaut

    The first big shoe to drop. After negotiations and talks over the past several days, the Big Ten announced that it has canceled the 2020 college football season this fall and will attempt to play it during the spring.

    University presidents had been engaging in contentious talks over the past few days. Those came to a culmination on Tuesday when the powers that be initially floated the idea of playing the football season this coming spring. This will undoubtedly have wide-ranging ramifications on college football.

    It’s looking more and more like the PAC-12 will join the Big Ten in canceling college football this fall. If that is indeed the case, this leaves the SEC, Big 12 and ACC as the three Power Five conferences still willing to start their seasons in less than three weeks.
    You can read the entire article here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...gz?li=BB15ms5q

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:18 PM #3
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,830

    Default

    The second shoe falls as the Pac-12 conference has apparently cancelled fall football. From the Seattle Times:

    Report: Pac-12 Conference follows Big Ten in canceling fall football season
    Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:05 pm Updated Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    It’s over.

    For now.

    Eleven days after the Pac-12 Conference introduced a 10-game, conference-only fall football schedule for the 2020 season, that season has been postponed, according to a report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. The Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner tweeted that the vote was unanimous and all athletic competitions have been shut down until at least Jan. 1, 2021, which would also affect non-conference basketball seasons. It’s possible a football season could still be played in the spring.

    The Pac-12 vote comes one day after the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Board presented a document to commissioner Larry Scott recommending Pac-12 programs “stop contact and competitive activities” until each institution can meet a set of mandatory criteria, University of Utah and Utah Jazz team physician Dr. Dave Petron told ESPN Radio 700 in Salt Lake City on Monday evening. The criteria hinges on the availability of point-of-care COVID-19 testing that would allow institutions to receive results within 24 hours. It also includes access to a complete cardiac evaluation, ability to isolate and quarantine positive cases and adequate health care capacity in the local community.

    “Ideally, if we can test somebody within 24 hours of competition and the tests all week have been negative and that test the same day of competition is negative, really the risk of spreading the virus is essentially zero,” Petron said. “The people that are playing (would not be) infected by the virus. But the testing has to be ramped up significantly from where we are right now.”

    On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel tweeted that “Pac-12 coaches and ADs got a sobering medical perspective from a group of Pac-12 doctors last night. Source called it ‘eye opening’ and the information on myocarditis ‘made it real.’”

    ESPN published a story on Monday afternoon that stated that myocarditis — a rare heart inflammation that could be linked to COVID-19 — has been found in at least five Big Ten athletes as well as several athletes in other conferences, according to two sources with knowledge of the athletes’ medical care.
    myocarditis — a rare heart inflammation that could be linked to COVID-19 — has been found in at least five Big Ten athletes as well as several athletes in other conferences, according to two sources with knowledge of the athletes’ medical care.

    Another non-death consequence of Covid-19.

    You can find the entire article here: https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/...2020&utm_term=

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules