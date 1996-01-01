Thread: UConn's Geno Auriemma Anticipating Long Wait Until Start of College Hoops Season

UConn's Geno Auriemma Anticipating Long Wait Until Start of College Hoops Season

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comUConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma said Monday he's prepared for a long wait until the start of college hoops season, which he thinks will be delayed."Patience is everything right now," Auriemma said in a Zoom call with reporters. "You can't really have anything other than patience. I'm trying to be realistic, too. I told our staff this morning, 'Once the rest of the country cancels football, we'll know there's no fall sports at all.'"So there won't be any [basketball] games in November. And then we can start thinking about January, maybe, or February. Who knows?"UConn canceled its football season Aug. 5 because of concerns over COVID-19, and Auriemma said Monday that he thinks it is "just a matter of time" before college football as a whole will be postponed.The UConn women's basketball players are on campus in Storrs, Connecticut, now working in small "pods" instead of the entire team being together. Auriemma said the Huskies are working on things they would normally have been doing earlier in the summer, but it's helpful especially with six freshmen on the team, led by No. 1-ranked recruit Paige Bueckers."We're just taking it one day at a time, and one drill at a time," Auriemma said. "I'm getting to know the freshmen really well. They're a good group; I really like them a lot. They're competitive as hell. This group is like a breath of fresh air."He said his players have been very diligent about following coronavirus protocols on campus."They know what's at stake," he said. "If something happens to one of them, they're going to shut down the whole thing. They're really holding each other and themselves accountable."