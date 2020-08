Power Five College Football and Fall Sports Reportedly on the Verge of Being Canceled

Matt ClappOn Saturday, the MAC announced that they’re canceling all fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears that the Power Five conferences are about to do the same.Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated report that, according to multiple sources, “high-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021.”Other sources tell Forde and Dellinger that “by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences,” and “in the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop.”