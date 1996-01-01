Power Five College Football and Fall Sports Reportedly on the Verge of Being Canceled

Matt ClappOn Saturday, the MAC announced that theyre canceling all fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears that the Power Five conferences are about to do the same.Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated report that, according to multiple sources, high-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021.Other sources tell Forde and Dellinger that by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences, and in the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop.