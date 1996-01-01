Power Five College Football and Fall Sports Reportedly on the Verge of Being Canceled
Matt Clapp

On Saturday, the MAC announced that theyre canceling all fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears that the Power Five conferences are about to do the same.

Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated report that, according to multiple sources, high-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021.

High-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021, multiple sources have told Sports Illustrated.

Its gotten to a critical stage, one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated Sunday, after a conference call between the heads of the Power 5 conferences. I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.

Other sources tell Forde and Dellinger that by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences, and in the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop.
You can read the entire article here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...ed/ar-BB17LveW

Maybe by the end of the week we will have some clarity on college sports for this fall.

