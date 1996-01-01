Power Five College Football and Fall Sports Reportedly on the Verge of Being Canceled
Matt Clapp
On Saturday, the MAC announced that theyre canceling all fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears that the Power Five conferences are about to do the same.
Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated report that, according to multiple sources, high-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021.
High-level conference meetings are being planned for this week across the college football landscape with the expected resolution of postponing fall sports until 2021, multiple sources have told Sports Illustrated.
Its gotten to a critical stage, one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated Sunday, after a conference call between the heads of the Power 5 conferences. I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.
Other sources tell Forde and Dellinger that by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences, and in the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop.