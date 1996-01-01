Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Michael Ojo died

    seacatfan
    Default Michael Ojo died

    I know the Zags have played Florida St. several times in the Tourney, I think he was around for at least one of the games. Just died today during training camp in Serbia. He was only 27. RIP.
    gonzagafan62
    Don’t recognize the name. I don’t think we played him. Regardless this is such a tragedy and sad. RIP prayers to family
