Thread: Former FSU player Michael Ojo died

I know the Zags have played Florida St. several times in the Tourney, I think he was around for at least one of the games. Just died today during training camp in Serbia. He was only 27. RIP.
Don’t recognize the name. I don’t think we played him. Regardless this is such a tragedy and sad. RIP prayers to family
Yeah, I could be wrong. Seems like they always had 3 or 4 big dudes, he was certainly big. 7-1 300+.