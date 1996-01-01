Per Jon Rothstein on Twitter:
I think we could probably discuss this without major forays into politics, insults or similar thread-closing rhetoric. My first thought when I saw the post was, what does a bubble in college sports even look like? After I thought about what this might look like, the next question was, "Is it plausible, or even possible?" If the bubble is too easy to burst it is worthless.Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
2h
Sources: Several power conferences in college basketball have had preliminary discussions about holding games next season in a "bubble" type setting.
This is one of many potential options on the table, but one that gains traction with student athletes taking classes online.
It doesn't seem logistically feasible to have so many athletes from multiple schools staying in one place off campus and taking classes online. I got thinking about a smaller bubble, which would be limited to each campus. One could remediate a fair amount of risk if you continue to work with the principle that contact tracers have been using throughout the epidemic. This principle is: a high-risk interaction, or "close contact" is any that involves 15 minutes of contact at less than 6 ft with a Covid-positive person two days before symptom onset. It was fairly easy to come up with a list of contacts, and my list was surprisingly small, when using this criteria. The universal compliance with PPE-use helps significantly with this measure because it eliminates a lot of casual contacts from inclusion.
I would consider making this guideline more strict by lessening the length of time and extending the radius further than 6 ft. Both values are somewhat arbitrary and have been debated.
Persons seem to be the most infectious 48-72 hrs prior to showing symptoms, so good adherence to social distancing and PPE use is key in all of this. You definitely expose persons to the disease well before you have any signs of it. This is the incredibly mercurial and annoying parts of the whole $%&! thing. This is the only time that I recall when an infection is MORE infectious before one becomes symptomatic.
Another key component, it seems to me, would be sequestering athletes in a separate dorm or dorms, or perhaps specific floors of the dorms. It would make contact tracing much easier and would be putting like-minded individuals together for accountability and positive reinforcement of behaviors. One could even cater food into these dorms if this was deemed to be another necessary measure to further insulate the athletes. (The NBA's recent chicken wings at the strip club incident comes to mind). I know that upperclassmen tend to live in apartments and houses with roommates, who are often other teammates. Keeping non-essential people away from them and keeping the athletes accountable during an entire season seems tricky, but the benefit would be that it creates a smaller cohort of "family" to also potentially get infected.
A Covid recovery and Covid quarantine area would be critical. It is so hard to self-isolate within one's own home, so it would seem paramount to have a designated area for the sick and the exposed to go while they wait things out for 14 days.
With the resources that colleges have, one could even employ persons who do personal shopping for the athletes on a regular basis to assure that they have all of the things they need to feel halfway normal.