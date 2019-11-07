Thread: Olivia Luu to serve as Graduate Assistant

-
Olivia Luu to serve as Graduate Assistant
Here is a short but interesting home-town article on a new graduate assistant for the team this year. "Olivia Luu was expecting to leave Riverbank [in Stanislaus County, CA] this week, headed for Gonzaga University in Spokane WA, where she will serve as a graduate assistant with the women's basketball program there."
https://www.theriverbanknews.com/spo...flag-speedway/
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
-
Women's Basketball 7/11/2019 3:42:00 PM
Olivia Luu and Micaela Reese Join Zags as Graduate Managers
Duo joins Zags for 2019-20 season
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga women's basketball head coach Lisa Fortier announced the addition of Olivia Luu and Micaela Reese as graduate managers for the 2019-20 season.
"We are really excited to welcome both Micaela and Olivia to our staff," head women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier said. "I was able to work with Micaela at USA Basketball and know many of Olivia's former coaches. They have great work ethic and are both very eager to learn. They have hit the ground running with camps and summer workouts and have fit right in!"
Luu arrives at Gonzaga following a four-year career at William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif. The Riverbank, Calif., native started at point guard for the Warriors, averaging 7.9 points shooting 35.2 percent from the floor for her career. In her final season at William Jessup, Luu helped the Warriors advance to their first-ever NAIA National Tournament in 2019, averaging 9.3 points and 3.0 assists per game her senior season. She was a three-year captain and part of the So You Want To Be A Coach WBCA Class of 2019. Luu graduated with a degree in kinesiology with a concentration in sport management and a minor in bible and theology.
"I'm so excited to be at Gonzaga University," Luu said. "Everyone has been so warm and welcoming to me. I'd like to thank Coach Fortier for giving me the opportunity to be part of this amazing program. I'm truly thankful to be here, and I can't wait for the season to start."
Reese, a 2019 graduate of Central Michigan, acted as a student manager for the Chippewas for the past three seasons. During Reese's time as a student manager, Central Michigan reached new heights with three-straight 20-win seasons including a program-record 30 wins in 2018. That same year, the Chippewas advanced to the Sweet 16, earning their first-ever NCAA Tournament win in the process. She earned a bachelor's degree in sport management and athletic coaching, and in her final season was responsible for the program's social media content and development.
"I'm very excited to be here, I'm excited to learn and I am so lucky to be around this amazing program in general," Reese said. "I knew GU was the place I wanted to be when I was able to spend time with Coach Fortier in Colorado Springs when we were both helping out with the U19 trials for USA Basketball. I'm super thankful that Coach Lisa and Craig gave me the opportunity to be part of such an amazing staff, and I can't wait for the season to get here."
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules