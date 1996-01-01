-
Vandersloot Moves into #5 on WNBA's All-Time Assists List
With the start of the WNBA's season this summer, Courtney Vandersloot has moved past Becky Hammond into #5 on the all-time WNBA's assist leaderboard.
#1 - Sue Bird - 2,841 (active - 39 years old)
#2 - Ticha Penicheiro - 2,599 (retired)
#3 - Lindsay Whalen - 2,345 (retired)
#4 - Diana Taurasi - 1,891 (active - 38 years old)
#5 - Courtney Vandersloot - 1,717 (active - 31 years old)
#6 - Becky Hammon - 1,705 (retired)
Here is the link to the current WNBA all-time assist leaders: https://www.basketball-reference.com...st_career.html
Can CV catch Sue Bird and become the all-time assist leader, giving the Zags the all-time assist leaders in both the NBA (John Stockton) and the WNBA?
Over the past 4 years (including so far this year), CV has averaged 8.5 assists per game. Sue Bird is currently playing at age 39 and Diana Taurasi is playing at age 38. Both Bird and Taurasi are playing at relatively high levels with average assist levels of approximately 5.5-6.2 per game. Assuming all three players continue to play at their current averages, CV will out assist both Bird and Taurasi by 75-100 assists per year (50-75 assists this year) while all three players continue to play.
Bird is currently 1,124 assists ahead of CV and Taurasi is 174 assists ahead of CV, but CV is reducing these differences every year the players continue to play. Assuming CV averages 280 assists per game (her average over the last 4 years), CV would catch #4 Taurasi and #3 Lindsay Whalen some time during the 2022 season and #2 Ticha Penicheiro during the 2023 season. Using the same assist averages, it would take CV 4-5 years after Sue Bird retires to catch and pass Sue Bird to become the all-time WNBA assist leader.
So Can CV catch Sue Bird and become the WNBA's all-time assist leader?
If, CV stays healthy and productive and she plays long enough, she has a very good chance to become the WNBA's all-time assist leader.
Statistical History of CV: https://www.basketball-reference.com...andeco01w.html
Statistical History of Sue Bird: https://www.basketball-reference.com...birdsu01w.html
Statistical History of Diana Taurasi: https://www.basketball-reference.com...auradi01w.html
