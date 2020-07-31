Thread: Another Casualty Due to Covid

George Washington to Drop 7 Sports in Cost-Cutting <Measure

Jul 31, 2020Associated PressGeorge Washington is discontinuing seven sports programs -- three that compete at the NCAA level and four non-NCAA sports -- as part of the university's attempt to address an expected $200 million budget shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.GW announced after this academic year it was cutting NCAA programs in men's indoor track, men's tennis and women's water polo.The university also intends to eliminate men's rowing, sailing, and men's and women's squash.George Washington competes in the Atlantic 10 in most sports. The schools said if the sports can be self-sustaining, they would be supported at the club level.