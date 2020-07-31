Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Another Casualty Due to Covid

    ZagDad84
    Default Another Casualty Due to Covid

    We all are aware of the more obvious ramifications to sports teams (High School, Collegiate and Pro) and have discussed them frequently on this board. Like Gonzaga, when March Madness was cancelled, the non-football schools lost a bunch of the funding for the Athletic Departments.

    From the Associated Press:

    George Washington to Drop 7 Sports in Cost-Cutting <Measure
    Jul 31, 2020
    Associated Press

    George Washington is discontinuing seven sports programs -- three that compete at the NCAA level and four non-NCAA sports -- as part of the university's attempt to address an expected $200 million budget shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    GW announced after this academic year it was cutting NCAA programs in men's indoor track, men's tennis and women's water polo.

    The university also intends to eliminate men's rowing, sailing, and men's and women's squash.

    George Washington competes in the Atlantic 10 in most sports. The schools said if the sports can be self-sustaining, they would be supported at the club level.
    Article Link: https://www.espn.com/college-sports/...utting-measure

    Women's Sports are somewhat safe in football schools because they need the number of women's scholarships to offset the large number of male scholarships given out in football. However, in non-football schools, non-revenue generating sports (male and female equally) will be on the chopping block to try and balance the AD budget.

    Have not heard of any sports being chopped at Gonzaga, but the longer this Covid goes on, the more likely schools will need to significantly trim their athletic departments.

    ZagDad
    SkipZag
    Default

    I heard that the McCarthey family made a donation just recently to make the athlete department whole... to keep everyone in place. Dont know them but that was really nice....

