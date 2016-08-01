Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Corey's coming back!!!

  1. Today, 08:27 AM #1
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Posts
    7,202

    Default Corey's coming back!!!

    GO ZAGS!!!

    Gonzaga winger Corey Kispert announced he will be withdrawing from the NBA and returning for his senior season and a championship run.


    https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-corey-kispert
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:39 AM #2
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,698

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    GO ZAGS!!!





    https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-corey-kispert
    I just saw his tweet, too.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:42 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,548

    Default

    The band is back. Start the music.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules