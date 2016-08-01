Thread: Corey's coming back!!!

-
Corey's coming back!!!
GO ZAGS!!!
Gonzaga winger Corey Kispert announced he will be withdrawing from the NBA and returning for his senior season and a championship run.
https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...-corey-kispert
I just saw his tweet, too.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo
Time
The band is back. Start the music.
