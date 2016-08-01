-
PAC-12 Players set out safety demands
Interesting development. They raise some significant concern which, though not necessarily pandemic related, have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many of their concerns are ones we have discussed on this board.
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en...ootball-season
It is interesting that they want to see revenues from big ticket sports to be spread across all sports to preserve wider athletic opportunities that were already in a decline that was accelerated by the pandemic.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo
Time
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules