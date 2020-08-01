Thread: Joel Ayayi to return to Gonzaga per Jon Rothstein

https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/sta...21976429080576
Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi tells me that he is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season.
11:00 AM · Aug 1, 2020·Twitter for Android
Awesome news!!!
Very good news.
Great news!
And here's a tweet from the young man himself! https://twitter.com/joel_ayayi/statu...21794597433345
Joel Ayayi
@joel_ayayi
Run it back @ZagMBB
‼️
10:59 AM · Aug 1, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
