Thread: Joel Ayayi to return to Gonzaga per Jon Rothstein

    Default Joel Ayayi to return to Gonzaga per Jon Rothstein

    https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/sta...21976429080576
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi tells me that he is withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft and will return to school next season.
    11:00 AM · Aug 1, 2020·Twitter for Android
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Awesome news!!!

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    Very good news.
    Great news!
    And here's a tweet from the young man himself! https://twitter.com/joel_ayayi/statu...21794597433345
    Joel Ayayi
    @joel_ayayi
    Run it back @ZagMBB

    ‼️
    ����
    10:59 AM · Aug 1, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
