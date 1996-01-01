Thread: After the Bonus

The Bonus made his first — of many — this year, but who will be the next Zag to make an NBA all star game?
Clarke just had a filthy alley oop over our Collins and got a tech for taunting haha. I'm thinking refs don't realize the GU family connection, it's not taunting when it's in the family.
I don't think Rui is necessarily the best but that Japanese fan vote might make him the likeliest candidate.
As I'm typing, Collins gets a tech after he bodies Clarke on the other end and returns the stare down lol.
Guys tune in to Memphis/Portland if you can. Two GU alumni battling hard in a crucial game for both teams.