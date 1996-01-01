Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: After the Bonus

  Today, 02:10 PM
    jazzdelmar
    The Bonus made his first — of many — this year, but who will be the next Zag to make an NBA all star game?
  Today, 02:23 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    The Bonus made his first — of many — this year, but who will be the next Zag to make an NBA all star game?
    Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, in that order.
  Today, 02:27 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, in that order.
    Agree. Unless Suggs is all that and jumps into the ASG mix immediately. Love it to be Zbo but not on that all gunner team hes on.
  Today, 02:56 PM
    Clarke just had a filthy alley oop over our Collins and got a tech for taunting haha. I'm thinking refs don't realize the GU family connection, it's not taunting when it's in the family.

    I don't think Rui is necessarily the best but that Japanese fan vote might make him the likeliest candidate.

    As I'm typing, Collins gets a tech after he bodies Clarke on the other end and returns the stare down lol.

    Guys tune in to Memphis/Portland if you can. Two GU alumni battling hard in a crucial game for both teams.
