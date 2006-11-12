Thread: This Fun - Good for Rui, Now only if we could get a pair in the US.....

Results 1 to 3 of 3

This Fun - Good for Rui, Now only if we could get a pair in the US.....

    Zagquette
    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rui-...174044397.html



    Not sure who else saw this but thought I would share.

    I want these.

    He is also ballin right now in the re-start scrimmages:

    https://www.nba.com/wizards/hachimur...ed-role-072820
    No sense in playing an in-state rival if you have to eat lopsided defeats. It's just like the great Athenian orator and statesman Demosthenes once said -- and I'm paraphrasing -- it's better to be called a chicken and not lose to Gonzaga than to be called brave and get blasted.

    - Parrish, CBS Sportsline 12/11/2006
    Mantua
    Rui’ s take on his new shoes:
    https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDPssQ1...d=rqen4jfungn8

    Nike has presented Rui so well, but he must be a dream for them to work with.
    Parlez-vous français?
    JPtheBeasta
    Those are really cool and unique shoes for a guy who could be described with the same adjectives. I love how they highlight his mixed heritage. If I wore basketball shoes regularly I would try to own a pair (although the $300 I see them going for on line is a bit steep).
