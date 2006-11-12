Thread: This Fun - Good for Rui, Now only if we could get a pair in the US.....

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rui-...174044397.html
Not sure who else saw this but thought I would share.
I want these.
He is also ballin right now in the re-start scrimmages:
https://www.nba.com/wizards/hachimur...ed-role-072820
Rui’ s take on his new shoes:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDPssQ1...d=rqen4jfungn8
Nike has presented Rui so well, but he must be a dream for them to work with.
Those are really cool and unique shoes for a guy who could be described with the same adjectives. I love how they highlight his mixed heritage. If I wore basketball shoes regularly I would try to own a pair (although the $300 I see them going for on line is a bit steep).